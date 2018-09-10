Adopt a Pal: Couch buddies and playful companions look for new homes

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

On this week’s Adopt a Pal, Before the Bridge Senior K9 Rescue introduces some older dogs looking for their forever homes.

Chaqueta is eight years old. She is deaf, but has excellent vision. It does take some time for Chaqueta to warm up to people. However, she is a big lover once she is comfortable around you.

Pudgie is 14-years-old and is looking to relax with a fellow couch potato. He does have some arthritis so, relaxing and taking it easy all day long sounds good to him.

Daisy Lynn can be shy when you first shake her paw, but she is outgoing once she warms-up to you. She is deaf, but she is bright as a button and starting to pick-up hand signals given to her.

Jaylo is 12-years-old. She is blind, but it doesn’t stop her from finding where she wants to go in a heart beat. She is very loving and likes to greet people when they return home. She loves to sit in laps and relax as well.

All of these dogs and others up for adoption can be found at Before the Bridge Senior K9 Rescue.

