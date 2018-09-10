Canada
September 10, 2018 11:43 am

Hot, dry weather prompts mandatory water restrictions for Dartmouth to North Preston

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

In order to conserve water, Halifax Water is instituting mandatory water conservation restrictions for all residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant, until further notice.

File/ Global News
Halifax Water is instituting mandatory water restrictions for all residents and businesses served by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant, due to prolonged dry weather.

The utility says the weather has resulted in low water levels at Lake Major, which serves the communities of Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage, North Preston and Westphal.

The conservation measures include not watering lawns, gardens or plants and not washing cars or RVs at home.

Commercial car washes will be allowed to remain operating for the time being.

A map of the Lake Major service area.

Halifax Water

Halifax Water says the restrictions are being implemented to maintain essential water service for all customers in the area, and that conserving water will help avoid a “potentially serious situation involving future water outages.”

Global News