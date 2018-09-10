Fire officials investigating weekend shed fire

Guelph Fire Department will continue to investigate a shed fire over the weekend in the Exhibition Park neighbourhood.

Fire crews responded to the home at 45 Clarke St. W. sometime Sunday night after reports of a backyard shed ablaze near the home.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and conducted a thorough search of the house to find that only some light smoke had been detected inside.

No injuries occurred to either residents or responding firefighters.

Fire officials will continue to investigate what caused the fire and an estimate of damage.

Guelph Fire did not say whether the incident is being deemed as suspicious.

