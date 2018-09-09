Environment
Tropical Storm Florence upgraded to hurricane as it nears U.S.

By Pamela Sampson The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Florence turned into a hurricane Sunday morning and swirled toward the U.S. for what forecasters said could be a direct hit on the Southeast toward the end of the week.

The storm’s sustained winds reached 121 km/h, just over the threshold for a hurricane, as it made its way across the Atlantic, about 1,210 kilometers southeast of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west at 9 km/h.

The Miami-based center said that it was still too early to predict the hurricane’s exact path but that a huge coastal area from South Carolina to the mid-Atlantic region should prepare for a major strike late in the week.

“All indications are that Florence will be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane while it moves over the western Atlantic toward the southeastern United States,” the hurricane center said. A Category 4 storm packs winds of 209 km/h or more and has the potential for catastrophic damage.

