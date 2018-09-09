Mississippi high school student, crowned homecoming queen, scores game-winning goal

A Mississippi high school senior was crowned homecoming queen just hours before leading her team to victory with a game-winning field goal.

She told reporters the crown was a surprise but the triumphant final kick was not.

“I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick,” Kaylee Foster told Warren Kulo of the Mississippi Press after the game.

Foster donned her football uniform and helped her team tie the game 6-6 in regulation before ultimately going on to kick the game-winning extra point in overtime, which edged Ocean Springs to a 13-12 victory over George County High School.

Coach Ryan Ross told reporters the events leading up to the game on Friday, Sept. 7, made the team’s victory even sweeter.

“It certainly makes a memorable weekend for the whole team, but especially Kaylee,” he said.

Foster was crowned Ocean Springs High School homecoming queen during pre-game festivities held about three hours before kickoff.

After the game, the teen put her crown back on and posed for photos with her tiara and football uniform.