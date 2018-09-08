Surrey crash
RCMP investigate serious crash in Surrey

RCMP are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Surrey’s Guilford area.

A two vehicle collision has led to the closure of 100th avenue between 144th Street and 148th Avenue.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m.

Police say there are serious and potentially life threatening injuries.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

Global News