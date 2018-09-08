RCMP investigate serious crash in Surrey

RCMP are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Surrey’s Guilford area.
A two vehicle collision has led to the closure of 100th avenue between 144th Street and 148th Avenue.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m.
Police say there are serious and potentially life threatening injuries.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
An investigation into the cause is underway.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.