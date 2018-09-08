Kal Tire Place new rink officially opened in Vernon

A $13 million sheet of ice, the second for Kal Tire Place, was officially opened by the community of Vernon on Friday night.

The rink expansion replaces the old civic arena in Vernon and was paid for by taxpayers who voted in favour of the project in the 2014 referendum.

The project was on time and on budget, according to Vernon mayor Akbal Mund.

The BCHL Vernon Vipers held their first home game of the new season on Friday night.

Loverboy and Platinum Blonde are performing at the arena on Saturday night and a fair will be held Sunday to celebrate the grand opening.