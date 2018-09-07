Crime
September 7, 2018 10:57 am

Moose Jaw police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

By Web Producer  Global News

Moose Jaw police have released a sketch of a potential sex offender in the area.

Moose Jaw Police
A A

Moose Jaw police have released a sketch of a potential sex offender in the area.

Officers are currently looking for a white man between 30 and 50-years-old, around 6’ tall, with brown hair and an average build.

This follows three separate reports of sexual assault that have happened over the past year.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw, Sask. sees a rise in sexual assaults

In all incidents, a woman between the ages of 17 and 30 were walking downtown between 1 and 4 a.m., when she accepted a ride from a man.

Although the situations are similar, haven’t confirmed if the same man is responsible for all three results.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Moose Jaw Police
police sketch
Sex Offender
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News