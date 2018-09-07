Moose Jaw police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Moose Jaw police have released a sketch of a potential sex offender in the area.

Officers are currently looking for a white man between 30 and 50-years-old, around 6’ tall, with brown hair and an average build.

This follows three separate reports of sexual assault that have happened over the past year.

In all incidents, a woman between the ages of 17 and 30 were walking downtown between 1 and 4 a.m., when she accepted a ride from a man.

Although the situations are similar, haven’t confirmed if the same man is responsible for all three results.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.