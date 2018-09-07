N.B. main parties pledge to give women breast density info following mammograms

The two major parties vying to form New Brunswick’s next government are promising to ensure women are given information on their breast density following mammograms.

Both the Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives made the campaign pledges today as part of their health care platforms.

If implemented, New Brunswick would become the first province to routinely provide that kind of density information to women.

NB Liberal Leader Brian Gallant says breast density info always would be provided to family docs and patients following mammograms #nbvotes2018 #nbpoli @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/Z5rMziLGdY — Callum Smith (@smithc902) September 7, 2018

Kathy Kaufield, a breast cancer survivor who lobbied for the change, says the news makes her proud to live in New Brunswick.

She said women need to know that having dense breasts is a greater risk for breast cancer than family history.

PC leader @BlaineHiggs announces that if elected, the PC’s will launch a women’s health advisory council, establish a $5 million research trust to educate women about breast density and the associated breast cancer risks. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/Nx8uyhAMeA — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) September 7, 2018

The Tories also announced plans for a provincial advisory council on women’s health and a $5-million fund for research projects on women’s health issues.