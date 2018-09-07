Canada
September 7, 2018 10:51 am
Updated: September 7, 2018 10:52 am

N.B. main parties pledge to give women breast density info following mammograms

By Staff The Canadian Press

If implemented, New Brunswick would become the first province to routinely provide that kind of density information to women.

The two major parties vying to form New Brunswick’s next government are promising to ensure women are given information on their breast density following mammograms.

Both the Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives made the campaign pledges today as part of their health care platforms.

If implemented, New Brunswick would become the first province to routinely provide that kind of density information to women.

Kathy Kaufield, a breast cancer survivor who lobbied for the change, says the news makes her proud to live in New Brunswick.

She said women need to know that having dense breasts is a greater risk for breast cancer than family history.

The Tories also announced plans for a provincial advisory council on women’s health and a $5-million fund for research projects on women’s health issues.

