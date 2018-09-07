High flying, skydiving and more at the London Airshow

Major John (Rain) Waters won’t be breaking the sound barrier over the London International Airport in his F-16 Viper, but he plans to get as close to it as possible.

Waters is flying the only model at the show, a hybrid of the cutting-edge technology from its predecessors.

In addition to the F-16 Viper, the show will bring Red Bull pilot Pete McLeod back to town. McLeod graduated from Western University with a host of flying accolades already under his belt before going on to become the youngest World Championship series’ pilot in history.

Jim Graham is the president of Airshow London and he’s excited for the show’s third year.

“We are going to have over 300 crew that we’re hosting in London this weekend. We’re going to have the F-35 jet and the F-22 which is a fifth generation fighter of North American descent, these guys are flying planes that are basically like Star Wars.”

If some of the most powerful jets on the planet weren’t a big enough draw already, the show also features the Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, The Skyhawks, and dozens of other aircraft.

The first show is on Friday at 5 p.m. while subsequent shows will run on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Parking with shuttle service is available at 3M Canada at 1840 Oxford St. as well as at Fanshawe College in lots 8-11. VIP parking is available on site at the airport for $10. Entry to the airshow is $35 for adults with discounted rates for veterans, seniors, and students.

Children under the age of 12 are free.