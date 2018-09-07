Lindsay Mathyssen aims to replace her mom as MP for London-Fanshawe

She’s a first-time candidate, but a longtime member of the New Democratic Party and she plans to run for the federal nomination in London-Fanshawe.

Lindsay Mathyssen, the daughter of current New Democrat MP Irene Mathyssen, said she’s entering the race to take the reigns in the riding.

Irene announced last week she won’t be running for re-election next year.

Her daughter Lindsay issued a statement Friday morning announcing she hopes to continue her mother’s work.

“I have the experience, the skills and energy to get things done in Ottawa for our community,” said Mathyssen. “I have worked side by side with the NDP caucus on Parliament Hill, and I know what it takes to help people in London-Fanshawe.”

A lifelong New Democrat, Mathyssen said she will “fight to find solutions for our community.”