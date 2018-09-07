10 days of fun in the Forest City kicks off at the Western Fair Friday

An annual event is returning to the Forest City for 10 days of food, concerts, animals and rides.

The Western Fair, back for its 143rd year, gets underway at 3 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Success of TD Sunfest may prompt move to larger venue in 2020: organizer

Classics rides such as the Zipper, Starship, and Scrambler will be featured at the fair, as will some newer, more intense ones.

“We have the crazy mouse roller coaster which is a newer coaster than the one people would remember from years ago, it’s certainly a family favourite,” said Heath Blackwell, one of the fair’s organizers. “The Niagara Falls Flume ride is quickly becoming a new favourite for fair-goers.

“[Then there’s] Mach 3. It’s not my cup of tea, but a lot of people love that ride and if you haven’t seen it, it’s worthwhile to come down and just watch.”

This year’s event will feature Doo Doo the Clown, Boss Hogs Racing Pigs and Ducks, and the Rawhide Rodeo.

New to the fairgrounds is the double demolition derby.

“This weekend (Sept. 9) will be the first of two at the fair. We’re excited about that because there’s a lot of fans of that adrenaline, action-packed attraction,” said Blackwell

“We’re going to have a lot of locals participating. I’m sure the grandstand will be packed to enjoy it,” she said.

READ MORE: London Ribfest bolsters craft beer selection

There will also be four concerts over the course of the 10-day event and will feature Canadian country singer Aaron Pritchett, April Wine and Walk Off The Earth.

For a full list of concerts, times and tickets click here.

Rain or shine, the fair will go on.

“Sometimes we’ll have certain rides or outdoor attractions that we need to close if the weather is very severe. We really hope that doesn’t happen. We’re hoping for 10 days of sunshine like we had last year,” said Blackwell.

“If it is raining you can take in the community showcase and competitions in the Canada building and also check out all the animals in the Agriplex,” she said.

WATCH: Last day of CNE brings in wave of attendees, after troubling two weeks

The fair runs Friday, Sept. 7 until Sunday, Sept. 16. at the Western Fair District.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate. Children under four get in for free. Tickets for children between the ages of five and 10 are $4 in advance or $5 at the gate. Seniors (60+) pay $10 whether it’s in advance or at the gate.

For a full list of prices, and for more details about the Western Fair click here.

— With files from Andrew Graham.