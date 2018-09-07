Crime
September 7, 2018 7:09 am

Shooting in Ajax leaves man in serious condition

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a shooting in Ajax left one man in serious condition.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of gunshots fired in the area of Westney Road south of Rossland Road around 3:30 a.m.

One man was transported by ORNGE Air ambulance to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The spokesperson said there is no suspect information at this time but there were many witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

