Shooting in Ajax leaves man in serious condition
Durham Regional Police say one man is in serious condition after a shooting in Ajax.
A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call of gunshots fired in the area of Westney Road south of Rossland Road around 3:30 a.m.
One man was transported by ORNGE Air ambulance to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The spokesperson said there is no suspect information at this time but there were many witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5231 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
