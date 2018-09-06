Vancouver billionaire Chip Wilson briefly cracks list of world’s 500 richest

Vancouver billionaire Chip Wilson briefly found himself among a very exclusive club earlier this week.

According to Bloomberg, the Lululemon founder’s fortune climbed to $3.9 billion on Tuesday, driven by a surge in the yogawear company’s stock.

That boost in net worth was enough to crack Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index — with Wilson ranking as the 496th richest person on Earth.

The index is calculated every day at the end of the trading day, and Wilson has since fallen off the 500-place list.

Wilson remains a shareholder in Lululemon, with a 13 per cent stake in the company, according to Bloomberg.

That’s despite a departure from the company that has been described as acrimonious at times. Wilson dumped half his Lululemon stock in 2014, and resigned from the company’s board in in 2015.

Last year, he took out a bus stop ad outside Lululemon’s Kitsilano headquarters urging the company to acquire sportswear company Under Armour.

Wilson is also no stranger to appearing on wealth-based lists.

He regularly tops the list of most expensive B.C. properties for his Point Grey Road mansion, which was valued at more than $78 million this year.

Wilson was not the only British Columbian on the list. Automotive, grocery and advertising mogul Jim Pattison sits at number 200 on the ranking, with a net worth of $7.53 billion.

Eleven other Canadians are also on the list, including Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai, who at 140th overall, is the top-ranked Canadian with a net worth of $10 billion.

Maritimes-based oil and shipping magnates Arthur and JK Irving also both made the list.