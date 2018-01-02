BC’s new top 10 most expensive residential properties
B.C. Assessment has released its list of the most expensive residential properties in the province and the house that came out on top won’t likely be a surprise.
Chip Wilson’s home, located at 3085 Point Grey Road in Vancouver, once again tops the list with an assessment value of $78,837,000. That’s up from $63 million in 2016, $57.6 million in 2015 and $54 million in 2014.
At 15,694 square feet, the Lululemon founder’s home sits on a waterfront lot on the exclusive “Golden Mile,” which houses many of the city’s most luxurious multi-million-dollar homes.
This assessment information was released on Jan. 2 but is based on market values as of July 1, 2017.
Once again at number two on the list is the property located at 4707 Belmont Ave., about an eight-minute drive away from Wilson’s home.
This house, which overlooks Spanish Banks, is an estimated 25,000 square feet.
In third place, again, is James Island, a privately-owned Southern Gulf Island.
The island now boasts a 5,000-square-foot principal residence, six guest cottages, private docks, an airstrip, pool house and manager’s residence.
The rest of the homes on the top 10 list are all located in Vancouver.
The residence at 4719 Belmont Ave. came in fourth with an assessed value of $46,684,000.
Wilson’s neighbour at 2815 Point Grey Rd. has the fifth priciest home in B.C. with an assessed value of $45,875,000.
Rounding out the top 10 in B.C. is:
6 – 4743 Belmont Ave. with a value of $42,952,000.
7 – 1388 The Crescent with a value of 42,494,000.
8 – 4857 Belmont Ave. with a value of 41,730,000.
9 – 4773 Belmont Ave. with a value of 40,276,000.
10 – 2999 Point Grey Rd. with a value of 38,684,000.
