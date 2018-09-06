Additional seats for Edmonton Oilers games to be released next week

Edmonton Oilers fans who missed out on getting tickets for the team’s home games this season will have another chance. The team announced on Thursday that additional seats for the 2018-19 season would be released on Sept. 14.

Tickets will be available through the Oilers website, but the team said tickets are limited and are expected to sell quickly.

This season is the team’s 40th anniversary season and the Oilers announced earlier this week they’ll be kicking it all off with a fan event, and revealed a special retro jersey that will be worn during games against former Smythe division opponents.

Fans will have to wait for a bit to see the Oilers at home once the season starts. Their first regular season game is in Germany against the New Jersey Devils as part of the NHL Global Series.

The first home game of the season is Oct. 18 when the Boston Bruins come to Rogers Place.