Man attempts to rob girl on her way to school in Kitchener: police

A man reportedly tried to rob a girl on her way to Courtland Senior Public School in Kitchener Wednesday.

“A student reported that she was approached by a man on her way to school,” Courtland Senior Public School principal Dudley Brown wrote in a statement on the school’s website. “The man reportedly grabbed the student and tried to take her school bag and phone. The student was able to get away and was briefly followed by the man until she reached school property.”

Brown says the police were immediately called.

Waterloo police say the incident happened at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Mill Street and Peter Street.

They described the suspect as a man in his 40s who was wearing dark clothing and a spacer earring.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Brown wrote that school officials are proud of the girl for reporting the incident and the school is reminding parents to tell “your child(ren) to not speak with strangers and to report anything or anyone that seems suspicious.”