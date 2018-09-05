Crime
September 5, 2018 5:48 pm

2 youths taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight at Milton elementary school

Two youths were taken to hospital after a fight at Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School on Wednesday,

Halton Regional Police say two youths have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a knife was used in a fight at a Milton school.

Police said officers and paramedics were called to Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School on Yates Drive near Regional Road 25 and Derry Road after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday with reports of a disturbance.

“Several youths were involved in the fracas. Two youths received injuries when a knife was used in the altercation,” police said in a written statement Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Halton Paramedics told Global News a 13-year-old boy was taken to a Hamilton hospital.

Police later said the two youths didn’t sustain life-threatening injuries after the fight.

Investigators said a suspect was arrested and a weapon was found.

Officers said those involved in the fight were known to each other and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2491.

— With files from Jeremy Cohn

