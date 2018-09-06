‘He will be greatly missed’: Atlantic Canada’s only white tiger dies at Oaklawn Farm Zoo

Oaklawn Farm Zoo’s resident tiger — and Atlantic Canada’s only white tiger — has died at the age of 14.

A Facebook post from the Aylesford, N.S., zoo says Czar was put down on Sept. 4 after recently falling into poor health.

“When he acutely lost the use of his hindquarters we were devastated but knew that we had to treat him with dignity and respect,” the post reads.

“After a full examination by our veterinarian we felt that the only reasonable and responsible option was to put him humanely to sleep.”

Czar and his companion, orange tiger Zarina, arrived at the zoo in November 2004 when they were about five months old.

The zoo says Czar quickly grew from an adorable cub to one of their most iconic and recognized residents.

“He was a gorgeous boy and had a fairly strong personality — whether he loved you or hated you —he was clear in how he felt and left little guessing in that regard,” the post reads.

The zoo says Czar will be missed and their hearts are broken.