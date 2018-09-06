‘It’s not mine’: Mike Pompeo denies writing New York Times op-ed slamming Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an anonymous opinion piece published in the New York Times that slammed the Trump administration and claimed that there is an internal “resistance” to the president.

“It’s not mine,” Pompeo said on Thursday during a trip to New Delhi.

Pompeo also slammed the Times for publishing the piece, saying it “shouldn’t surprise anyone” that the “liberal” newspaper chose to print it.

The column, released Wednesday, was said to be written by an anonymous senior administration official working from “within” the White House in order to “thwart” U.S. President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

The column has set off a wild guessing game on the author’s identity.

Pompeo said if the piece is true, the Times should not have chosen to, “take a disgruntled, deceptive, bad actors’ word for anything and put it in their newspaper.”

“I come from a place that if you are not in the position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, it is to leave. And this person chose instead, according to the New York Times, chose not only to stay, [but] to undermine what President Trump and this administration are trying to do.”

He also slammed the media’s efforts to” undermine the Trump administration” calling it “incredibly disturbing.”

Vice President Mike Pence’s office also denied on Thursday that he is the senior administration official behind the opinion essay.

The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts. — Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) September 6, 2018

After the piece was published, Trump took to Twitter saying, “If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump also fired off a one-word message on Twitter: “TREASON?”

The Times took what it called the rare step of publishing an opinion column by the official under an agreement to keep the author’s name secret. It said the senior administration official’s job would be jeopardized by its disclosure.