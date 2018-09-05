In rare anonymous NYT op-ed, senior Trump official details White House ‘resistance’ movement

The New York Times published a rare anonymous opinion piece Wednesday written by a senior White House official.

In a piece titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the official says they are working to “thwart” U.S. President Donald Trump‘s “worst inclinations.”

The writer claims they are part of a larger group of officials who want the administration to succeed, but are trying to save it from its own leader’s “misguided impulses.”

“This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.”

The newspaper published the op-ed with a note, explaining its decision to publish without a byline.

“We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure,” a header on the op-ed read. “We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers.”

It has encouraged readers to ask questions of its decision-making process.

This is a developing story and will be updated.