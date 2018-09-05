‘Totally made up stories’: Trump calls on Congress to change libel laws after Bob Woodward’s book

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday calling an explosive new book about him “totally made up stories” and questioned Washington’s libel laws.

Journalist Bob Woodward‘s new book called Fear: Trump in the White House, offers an inside look of the Trump administration based on interviews that were conducted on “deep background.” Woodward, who is also famous for breaking the Watergate scandal, did not want to reveal his sources.

READ MORE: Top staff say Trump is ‘unhinged,’ like a ‘sixth grader’ in Bob Woodward’s new book

Although the book comes out Sept. 11, the Washington Post and CNN were given an advance copy and posted several statements from it on Tuesday, which Trump and his staff have since denied, calling it “fiction.”

Fear describes current and former aides calling Trump an “idiot” and a “liar,” disparaging his judgment and claiming they plucked papers off his desk to prevent him from withdrawing from the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

WATCH: Trump contradicts himself in phone recording with Washington Post’s Bob Woodward over interview request

Trump tweeted that it’s a “shame someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost.” Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

“Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws?”

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

This came after Trump also posted a series of angry tweets saying Woodward’s book has been refuted and discredited by U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

Earlier, Mattis dismissed the book as the product of “someone’s rich imagination” an episode in which he was described telling colleagues that Trump “had the understanding of a fifth or sixth grader.”

Trump also denied the book’s claim that he had called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump denies calling his attorney general ‘mentally retarded’

Trump insisted he “never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff,” adding that “being a southerner is a GREAT thing.” Sessions has been a target of the president’s wrath since recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

— With files from the Associated Press