Bill Cosby star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized (again)

Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized by someone who scrawled the words “serial rapist” with a marker.

Los Angeles police found the vandalized sidewalk star early Tuesday, City News Service reported. The graffiti was similar to vandalism that occurred in 2014 and has since been removed.

There are security cameras in the area that police will be checking as part of the ongoing investigation, but at this point there are no suspects, according to authorities.

Officers say they were notified about the incident at 5:30 a.m local time Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cosby was convicted in Philadelphia this year of aggravated indecent assault on a former Temple University employee who is among many women who have stepped forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct. Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.

The 81-year-old actor’s star was also vandalized in 2014, with the word “rapist.”

Despite much pressure from the public, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said it has no intention to remove Cosby’s star, which he received in 1977.

Cosby’s star, dedicated in 1977, is a short distance down Hollywood Boulevard from U.S. President Donald Trump’s star, which has been vandalized twice with heavy tools that caused significant damage.

Trump’s star was unveiled in 2007, recognizing his work on the reality TV show The Apprentice. It also has been repaired.

The Walk of Fame is administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which has never removed a star.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce released a statement, condemning the vandal(s) to USA Today.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive professional contributions of the inductees,” the statement read. “When people are angry with one of our honourees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark.”

—With files from the Associated Press