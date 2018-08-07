Donald Trump Walk of Fame star: West Hollywood council wants it removed

The West Hollywood city council wants U.S. President Donald Trump‘s star removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The council unanimously approved a resolution Monday night.

“The West Hollywood city council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican,” said West Hollywood Mayor John Duran in a statement. “Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honour. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honour no longer exists.”

Since the council has no control over the stars, it’s sharing its resolution with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the body that has the ultimate say on which ones stay and which ones go.

The resolution urges the chamber and the city of Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Chamber president Leron Gubler told the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because it’s considered part of the walk’s “historic fabric,” but also said he and his committee would look at it “for consideration at their next meeting.”

“As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he said.

The vote came after California man Austin Clay, 24, was accused of using a pickaxe to destroy the star on July 25. He was charged with a felony count of vandalism.

This is the second time Trump’s star has been demolished beyond recognition.

The first time was in 2016, when James Lambert Otis, 53, took a jackhammer and pickaxe to the star. He later pleaded no contest to a charge of vandalism.

Since then, it has been damaged on multiple occasions. Reports of people spitting on the star, making obscene gestures while posing for photos or even letting dogs defecate on it have been made. For now, the star has been repaired.

Trump’s star was dedicated to the now-president in 2007 in recognition of his work on NBC reality show The Apprentice.

— With files from The Associated Press