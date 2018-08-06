Entertainment
August 6, 2018 7:51 pm

California man charged with destroying Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed

A A

LOS ANGELES – A man accused of smashing President Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been charged with one felony count of vandalism.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Clay of Glendale was charged Monday in Los Angeles. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Clay took a pickaxe to Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. The star recognized Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.” It has been repaired.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame completely destroyed

Clay could face up to three years in jail if convicted.

The star was previously vandalized by James Otis with a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

WATCH: Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star vandalized

Otis pleaded no contest to the felony. He was sentenced to community labour and ordered to pay $4,400 for the damage.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
austin clay
Donald Trump
Donald Trump star vandalized
Hollywood
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Trump
Trump star vandalism
Trump star vandalized
trump walk of fame
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News