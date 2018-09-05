Metrolinx upgrades to affect GO Train, UP Express weekend service

Metrolinx says infrastructure upgrades are expected to impact weekend service on a few GO Train lines, including the UP Express service.

Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, and Barrie Go lines will all be impacted by the upgrades starting the weekend of Sept. 8-9.

Metrolinx said the service on the Lakeshore East and West lines will run hourly and will bypass Mimico GO Station entirely. They said customers who regularly use that line are encouraged to use the Long Branch GO Station or the TTC. They also said customers travelling from Exhibition will have to transfer trains at Union Station. Travel times east or west are expected to be 10-15 minutes longer.

READ MORE: Metrolinx pumps the brakes on Hamilton land purchases for LRT

As of Saturday, UP Express will only run every half hour which Metrolinx said will increase travel time by 15 minutes.

“By reducing service on the weekend when there are fewer customers, we will get this work done faster, more safely and more efficiently,” a release sent out Wednesday said.

Metrolinx recommends checking their website before travelling to ensure accurate timing.