The Kingston Voyageurs are optimistic about the season ahead

The Kingston Voyageurs drop the puck on a new season this weekend in the Ontario Provincial Junior A Hockey League.

The Vees travel to Markham on Friday and then play the Spirit in Stouffville on Saturday night.

“We’ve been working hard for several weeks and look forward to getting the season started,” said captain Cole Beckstead.

Now in his third season with the Kingston club, the 20-year-old forward from Morrisburg is honoured to lead the red, white and blue.

“I was touched to be named captain of this team, this organization and this city. I learned from two great captains before me in Zack Emilifeonwu and Reid Russell. They were two of the best, so I’m super excited to lead this group into battle this season.”

With 11 players graduating, the Voyageurs are in the midst of re-tooling.

One of the many newcomers is goaltender Alex Masanko. Last year he played Junior C hockey with Amherstview and led the fourth-place Jets to a stunning upset over the pennant-winning Napanee Raiders in the opening round of the Tod Division playoffs.

“I hope to pick up where I left off last season,” said the 19-year-old netminder from West Milford, N.J.

“Playing well last year has given me the confidence I need to carry on. I know moving up from Junior C to Junior A is a big step but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Masanko looks forward to playing against some of the best teams in Canadian junior hockey. The Vees play in one of the toughest divisions in the country with the Wellington Dukes, Trenton Golden Hawks, Cobourg Cougars and Whitby Fury. The Dukes are the defending Ontario champions.

The Voyageurs look forward to showcasing their talents in front of the hometown fans. They open up at the Invista Centre on Sept. 13, against the Cobourg Cougars.