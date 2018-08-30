Kingston Frontenacs officially open training camp

It’s a sure sign that summer is just about over: kids are getting ready to go back to school and the Kingston Frontenacs are preparing to drop the puck on a brand new season. Training camp officially opened for the hockey club on Wednesday.

After putting the majority of the nearly 50 players through physical testing, it was time to hit the ice. Jake Murray was the team’s top pick in May’s Ontario Hockey League’s Priority selection. The big defenceman has some big expectations.

“I’m extremely excited to come in and try to keep up with all the guys that are older than me. I think it’s going to be nothing but good for my development.”

READ MORE: Kingston Frontenacs get ready for training camp

Murray was a first-round selection, 13th overall from the Oakville Rangers. He stands six-feet-two-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. The 16-year-old says his favourite National Hockey League player is former Detroit Red Wing blueliner Nicklas Lidstrom.

Zayde Wisdom was the club’s second pick. He played for the Toronto Junior Canadiens last season. Wisdom says he’s also ready for the challenge.

“My mindset coming into this is work as hard as possible. I already know that it’s going to be hard coming in as a 16-year-old playing with a bunch of older guys but working as hard as possible has always been my mindset, that’s what’s got me here so far.” READ MORE: Kirkpatrick Fountain at Frontenac County Courthouse to receive restoration

The Frontenacs will continue to practice and scrimmage over the next few days before playing their first exhibition game. It’ll happen this Sunday when they entertain Ottawa The puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Leon’s Centre.