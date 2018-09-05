Video emerges of alleged N.B. shooter making false statement about Muslims

A video has emerged of the Fredericton man who allegedly murdered four people last month making misleading, inflammatory statements about Muslim immigrants during a protest outside the legislature in 2017.

The seven-and-a-half minute interview with Matthew Raymond was filmed on June 3 in front of the legislature by blogger Charles LeBlanc.

Raymond, 48, is alleged to have fired down upon four people from his apartment window with a long gun, killing two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip and two police officers who responded to the scene on Aug. 10.

In the video, Raymond falsely states that Muslim immigrants in St. John’s, N.L., had successfully demanded the removal of a cross from a church, citing the internet as his source.

Raymond was also wearing a sandwich board with statements opposing Sharia law and criticizing Motion 103 – a federal motion that condemned Islamophobia and passed in the House of Commons 10 weeks earlier.

LeBlanc challenged Raymond’s statement about the removal of a cross, and asked him if he had mental illness.

Raymond replied that he did not.