Thousands to attend funeral service for 2 officers killed in Fredericton shooting

FREDERICTON – Thousands of police officers and other first responders from across North America are in Fredericton today for the funeral of two police officers who were gunned down last week with two civilians in the parking lot of a city apartment complex.

Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns died along with Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud.

READ MORE: Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

About 4,000 people are expected to fill the Aitken Centre on the campus of the University of New Brunswick for a funeral service that isn’t open to the public.

The service, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. AT, is being streamed to other locations in the city and will be broadcast live across the country. Globalnews.ca will livestream the event.

WATCH: Hundreds attend visitation for fallen police officers

A procession will begin at noon AT, from Fredericton High School and will travel along a few streets before reaching the university.

Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.