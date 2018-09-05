Man drives stolen car through construction site, over unfinished overpass, say Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a man drove a reported stolen vehicle through a construction zone — twice — then headed over an unfinished overpass before being caught.

Police said they spotted the stolen vehicle being driven by a man on Chalmers Avenue and Watt Street at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. They tried to stop the vehicle but the driver ran over a boulevard and sped away.

The stolen vehicle was spotted later heading south on Lagimodiere Boulevard near the Perimeter Highway. When the driver saw police, he suddenly turned eastbound, crossing all the lanes and into a construction site, they said.

Police followed the car, which left the site, headed west on the Perimeter Highway, did a U-turn, then went back into the construction site, over an unfinished overpass.

Still speeding along, the driver eventually crashed the vehicle into a ditch near McPhillips Street, police said. The man was taken from the car and police found a backpack with identification and stolen prescription pads from Winnipeg and Brandon.

The vehicle had been reported stolen to Selkirk RCMP the day before.

Joseph Louis Savino, 32, of Winnipeg, faces numerous charges. In addition, a Canada-wide warrant for suspension of statutory release was executed when he was arrested. He is in custody.