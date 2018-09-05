London police ask for public’s help in search for missing teenager

City police say they’re on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officers say Matthew Benjamin of London was last seen Wednesday around 7 a.m. in the area of Westminster and Whetter Avenues in the city’s south end.

He’s described as white, approximately 5’4″, 120 lbs. and has shoulder-length straight dark blond hair. Benjamin was last seen wearing brown pants, a green golf shirt with a logo on the chest, a black hooded sweatshirt, backpack and grey Sketchers running shoes.

London police and Benjamin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about where the teen may be is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).