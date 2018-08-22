Canada
August 22, 2018 10:13 am

London police seek help finding missing 18-year-old

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Photo of missing woman Sundara "Sunny" Sansom, 18, of London.

via the London Police Service
A A

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Sundara “Sunny” Sansom, 18, was last seen at roughly 7 p.m. Monday leaving a residence in the area of Queens Avenue near Ontario Street in a vehicle.

Police are her family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as 5-foot-3, 100 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair that’s dyed blonde, and a tongue ring.

She was last seen wearing light grey jogging pants, a grey top, pink and grey socks, and black and white Adidas flip flops.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London Police
Missing Persons
Missing Teenager
Missing Woman
sundara sunny sansom

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News