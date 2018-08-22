London police seek help finding missing 18-year-old

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Sundara “Sunny” Sansom, 18, was last seen at roughly 7 p.m. Monday leaving a residence in the area of Queens Avenue near Ontario Street in a vehicle.

Police are her family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as 5-foot-3, 100 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair that’s dyed blonde, and a tongue ring.

She was last seen wearing light grey jogging pants, a grey top, pink and grey socks, and black and white Adidas flip flops.