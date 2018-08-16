London police searching for missing teen

London police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Officers say Dylan Morey was last seen on July 29 around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Grand Avenue and High Street in the Old South area.

Investigators have described Morey as white, approximately 5’11 and 140 lbs. He has short wavy brown hair and brown eyes.

Morey’s family and police are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact investigators at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).