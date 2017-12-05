Missing 15-year-old London girl located by police

A 15-year-old London girl, missing for more than a week, has been located and is safe, police said Tuesday.

Lily Michel had been missing since the afternoon of Nov. 27 when she was last seen at a residence in south London after getting into an argument, police said in a missing person notice on Dec. 1.

In the notice, police said they believed Michel was with another family member or associate residing in the city, adding efforts to locate her up until that date had been unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, police announced that the 15-year-old had been located.

Few other details have been released.

In a statement, police said they thanked the public for their assistance in locating Michel.