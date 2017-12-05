Investigation
December 5, 2017 6:27 pm
Updated: December 5, 2017 6:32 pm

Missing 15-year-old London girl located by police

By Staff 980 CFPL

Lily Michel

London Police Service
A A

A 15-year-old London girl, missing for more than a week, has been located and is safe, police said Tuesday.

A missing 15-year-old London girl has been located and is safe more than a week after she was last seen in the city’s south end, police said Tuesday.

Lily Michel had been missing since the afternoon of Nov. 27 when she was last seen at a residence in south London after getting into an argument, police said in a missing person notice on Dec. 1.

READ MORE: London police seek public’s help locating missing teenage girl

In the notice, police said they believed Michel was with another family member or associate residing in the city, adding efforts to locate her up until that date had been unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, police announced that the 15-year-old had been located.

Few other details have been released.

In a statement, police said they thanked the public for their assistance in locating Michel.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Investigation
lily michel
located
London Police
missing person
November

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News