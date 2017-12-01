London police seek public’s help locating missing teenage girl

London police are hoping the public can provide information as officers search for a missing teenage girl.

Lily Michel, 15, is from London and was last seen at a residence in the city’s south end at roughly 3 p.m. Monday after getting into an argument.

READ MORE: Police locate missing 75-year-old man

She’s believed to be with another family member or someone else she knows in the city but so far no one has been able to locate her and police and family are concerned for her welfare.

She’s described as a 5’4″ 125 lb Indigenous girl with long brown hair and brown eyes. Michel was last seen wearing a light brown winter coat, pink shirt, ripped blue jeans, and light brown Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.