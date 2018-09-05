Man charged in fatal hit and run on Sakimay First Nation

One man is dead and another is in custody after a hit and run on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Broadview RCMP were called to the Sakimay First Nation early Sunday morning for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

A 57-year-old man was declared dead. His name has not been released.

READ MORE: Woman dead after ATV rollover on Montreal Lake First Nation

The driver fled before police arrived and the vehicle was later found at a home on the First Nation.

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Kip Acoose is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

He will appear Wednesday morning in Broadview provincial court.

Sakimay First Nation is roughly 150 kilometres east of Regina.

Related Man charged after hit and run seriously injured a pedestrian