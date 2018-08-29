Man charged after hit and run seriously injured a pedestrian

A 26-year-old Regina man is facing charges after a hit and run in the city’s east end that sent one person to hospital earlier this month.

The collision happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue East. A 19-year-old male victim was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

Early investigation by police indicated a red SUV type vehicle was travelling eastbound on Victoria Avenue when it struck a pedestrian, who was walking northbound across Victoria Avenue. The SUV continued driving eastbound after striking the pedestrian.

Police determined the vehicle was a GMC Jimmy, 1999-2004 model and on Aug. 24, police observed a vehicle matching the description in the area of Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver was found to be operating the vehicle without a license and was the subject of a warrant under the traffic safety act.

Continued investigation into the vehicle and its driver led police to charge the man in connection to the hit and run.

Brandon Michael Mushanski, 26, of Regina is charged with fail to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm. Mushanski will make his first court appearance on Oct. 9.