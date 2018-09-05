Hand ignition planned for Snowy Mountain wildfire

People near Keremeos might notice more flames and smoke in the area on Tuesday.

The BC Wildfire service is hoping to conduct a planned hand ignition of the Snowy Mountain wildfire.

Officials warn the operation will be highly visible from Highway 3 and also from Keremeos, which is about three kilometres away.

Fixed wing air tankers and helicopters will support ground crews as needed.

“This planned hand ignition will burn off forest fuels between established control lines and the fire perimeter, and will help enhance the overall safety, efficiency and effectiveness of fire-management efforts,” according to a news release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

If the weather co-operates, the planned ignitions will start on Tuesday morning.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for some properties in the area.