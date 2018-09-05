Tropical Storm Gordon drowns Alabama streets as system makes landfall

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on Tuesday, drowning Alabaman streets beneath rain, storm surge and forceful winds as the system brought a hurricane warning and other advisories to communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The storm had winds reaching up to 112 km/h as it moved inland on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The strongest storm surge was expected along the coasts of Mississippi, with much of it concentrated from the mouth of the Pearl River to Dauphin Island.

This is what the storm looked like from NASA’s perspective:

Cameras on the @Space_Station captured views of Tropical Storm Gordon earlier today from 255 miles up as the storm churned over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Gordon is expected to make landfall tonight over the Louisiana & Mississippi coastline. More: https://t.co/REZ8XWNrLS pic.twitter.com/2LegRtvplA — NASA (@NASA) September 4, 2018

This is what the storm looked like as it passed overhead:

Check out this timelapse of Tropical Storm Gordon. Notice how the clouds appear to accelerate from the increasing low level winds! pic.twitter.com/S7FMhggr7N — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) September 5, 2018

And this is what it looked like on the ground, in a video taken by stormchaser Ryan Darr:

Mobile, Ala., resident Ryan Jackson captured this footage in Theodore, which showed a seagull standing tall against the wind and rain:

Theodore, AL getting pounded by tropical storm Gordon right now. This seagull is just in it for the bath. #TropicalStormGordon @FOX10News @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/xrCLqQx2SD — Ryan Jackson (@RJack_5) September 5, 2018

The NHC has issued a storm surge warning for the area of Biloxi, Miss., to Dauphin Island.

It also issued a storm surge watch for the area east of Dauphin Island to Navarre, a hurricane warning for Park River to the Florida-Alabama border.

There was also a tropical storm warning for the Florida-Alabama border to the Okaloosa-Walton County Line.