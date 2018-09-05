Tropical Storm Gordon drowns Alabama streets as system makes landfall
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on Tuesday, drowning Alabaman streets beneath rain, storm surge and forceful winds as the system brought a hurricane warning and other advisories to communities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The storm had winds reaching up to 112 km/h as it moved inland on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The strongest storm surge was expected along the coasts of Mississippi, with much of it concentrated from the mouth of the Pearl River to Dauphin Island.
This is what the storm looked like from NASA’s perspective:
This is what the storm looked like as it passed overhead:
And this is what it looked like on the ground, in a video taken by stormchaser Ryan Darr:
Mobile, Ala., resident Ryan Jackson captured this footage in Theodore, which showed a seagull standing tall against the wind and rain:
The NHC has issued a storm surge warning for the area of Biloxi, Miss., to Dauphin Island.
It also issued a storm surge watch for the area east of Dauphin Island to Navarre, a hurricane warning for Park River to the Florida-Alabama border.
There was also a tropical storm warning for the Florida-Alabama border to the Okaloosa-Walton County Line.
