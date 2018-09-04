Muddy Waters restaurant at The Forks closing after 20 years

One of the long running mainstays at The Forks is shutting its doors.

Muddy Waters is closing after 20 years of serving up BBQ food right in the heart of The Forks.

“We’ve had a great run and enjoyed serving our many friends from throughout Winnipeg and beyond,” says Doug Stephen, owner of Muddy Waters and President of WOW Hospitality Concepts.

“The Forks is moving in a different direction and the time has come for us to move forward.”

The last day you can grab a bit will be September 30, 2018.

The Forks said the restaurant decided not to renew their lease and there are no current plans for the space.