Driver killed in pickup truck rollover south of Edmonton

The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Tuesday morning when his vehicle was involved in a rollover west of Millet, Alta., according to the Wetaskiwin RCMP.

Emergency crews were called to the crash scene on Highway 616 at 3:30 a.m., police said.

The truck was found in the ditch and the driver, a male, was declared dead at the scene.

Police did not say how old the driver was or release his identity.

They said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash but did not say what led to the rollover.

Traffic has returned to normal in the area of the crash scene.

Millet is located about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.