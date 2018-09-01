Highway crash in eastern Alberta kills 1, injures 4 others

One man is dead and four others are injured after a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning near Killam, Alta.

RCMP said the crash happened at around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 872.

Preliminary investigation indicates the truck was heading north “when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection… and collided with a ditch,” Killam RCMP said in a news release.

The 35-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other men sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Three were taken by EMS to hospital and the fourth was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton.

RCMP did not release the name of the man who was killed.

The intersection where the crash occurred is about halfway between Lloydminster and Edmonton, about 190 kilometres southeast of that city.