4 people taken to hospital after car collides with van northwest of Viking, Alberta

Four people were taken to hospital after a car collided with a van on Highway 14 in central Alberta on Monday afternoon.

Viking RCMP said emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle crash, just west of Bruce, Alta., at 3:10 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation has shown that a car [was] headed eastbound on Highway 14 and lost control while overtaking another vehicle and struck a westbound van,” the RCMP said in a news release.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving the car and another woman who was a passenger in the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old boy who was in the car was not injured.

The 42-year-old woman driving the van was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance. Police said she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A four-year-old child who was in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Police wish to thank the motorists who stopped to render aid to the injured occupants of the two vehicles,” the RCMP said.

Highway 14 was closed for about two hours after the crash happened but it has since reopened.

The RCMP said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Bruce, Alta. is located about 115 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.