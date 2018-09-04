Saskatoon weather outlook: risk of frost Wednesday morning

First frost of the season as below freezing temperatures slide in Wednesday morning.

August 2018

August was slightly cooler and way drier than normal in Saskatoon.

Daytime highs actually trended a tenth of a degree warmer than normal, but overnight lows were over a degree colder than normal, which pushed the average temperature in the month half a degree below seasonal.

Precipitation-wise, the airport only recorded 17.2 millimetres of rain throughout the month, which is only 40 per cent of the normal amount of 42.6 millimetres that’s typically recorded in August.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

It was a cooler start to school as temperatures fell back to 7 C following a below seasonal Labour Day long weekend in the city.

Breezy northwesterly winds kicked in during the morning with gusts pushing toward 40 km/h as we hopped into double digits before noon.

Harvest time at the farm. One of my most favourite times of the year.

🚜❤️🌾 #Harvest18 @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/PGUZRi1KU8 — Janelle (@tuckergirl) September 2, 2018

Cool start to school today with temperatures sliding back toward the freezing mark in parts of western #Sask! https://t.co/QKYdZaiYjp #yxe pic.twitter.com/W6KsHxQT20 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) September 4, 2018

Breezy winds stick around all afternoon as we struggle to make it up to a daytime high in the mid-teens under a mix of sun and cloud.

Tuesday night

Clear skies combined with a high pressure system passing by and light winds will create perfect conditions for frost to form as temperatures slide down below freezing by a degree or so overnight.

Low-lying areas could see a killing frost in areas with the mercury sliding a few degrees below freezing, so be sure to cover or bring in any frost-sensitive plants.

Wednesday

Jackets will be the order of the day with a cool start to the second day of school, but blue skies and sunshine combined with a breezy southwesterly wind will help warm us right up during the day.

You can throw those coats aside on your way home from work and school as we’ll make it back into the low 20s by afternoon with just a few clouds filtering through.

Thursday-Friday

The rest of the short work week ahead will be a bit warmer as an upper ridge ushers back in the heat under a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers on Friday.

Temperatures should make it up to around 22 C Thursday before springing up into the mid-20s to wrap up the week on Friday.

Weekend outlook

There still is some uncertainty with the weekend outlook, however at this point a system is expected to bring in clouds and a chance of rain Saturday into early Sunday before some late weekend clearing.

Daytime highs should make it into the low-to-mid 20s Saturday before falling back toward the teens on Sunday, however you will want to keep checking back in as we refine the forecast in the days ahead.

Narrow Hills was the setting for Johnna Janzen to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 4:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.