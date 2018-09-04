Cruiser damaged as police disperse roughly 500 people from Thurman Circle, near Fanshawe College

London police are calling it a discouraging start to the new school year.

A 911 caller reported roughly 100 people roaming Thurman Circle and Farnsborough Crescent and throwing bottles on the street just after midnight on Monday but that number quickly grew.

When officers arrived, several hundred more poured out of house parties with some throwing bottles at police, resulting in $500 in damage to the windshield of a cruiser. Over a dozen officers and members of the emergency response unit were needed to disperse the crowds. No injuries have been reported.

“It is extremely discouraging that a small group of students have decided to begin the school year by putting our officers and the community at risk to this degree,” said Supt. Chris Newton, head of the Uniformed Division.

“Our community deserves greater respect.”

Four people, each from a different residence on Thurman Circle, were issued provincial offence notices for violating the city’s nuisance by-law. London police say a violation of that by-law can result in a fine up to $10,000.

Monday’s incident came just over a week after police were called to Thurman Circle over reports of robbery and assault at a house party. In that case, two people suffered minor injuries, police seized three firearms, and seven people were charged.