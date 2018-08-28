7 people face 40 charges after robbery at student party near Fanshawe College

A student party took a turn over the weekend and ended with two people suffering minor injuries, London police seizing three firearms, and seven people facing charges.

Police were called to Thurman Circle at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday to reports that two occupants were assaulted by several uninvited guests and that personal items had been stolen.

The suspects scattered, with some even running into a stranger’s home on Fleming Drive. Some suspects were arrested as they attempted to enter a cab while two were found in a nearby park.

Two firearms were seized from one suspect and the third was seized from another.

The suspects range in age from 14 to 21. Five were from London while two were from Brampton.

“It’s important that when you have gatherings at your home, that you only allow entry to the individuals who were invited,” said Det. Sgt. Blair Harvey.

“Students should be extremely careful when hosting a party. There are some people who may attend with the sole intention to violently rob the occupants.”

According to police, the suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Monday in relation to a total of 40 charges, including possessing a loaded regulated firearm and possessing a firearm with altered serial number.