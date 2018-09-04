Motorcyclists airlifted in separate crashes in Peterborough County

Peterborough County OPP say two motorcyclists were airlifted to Toronto-area hospitals following separate crashes at the start of the long weekend on Friday.

The first incident occurred around 3 p.m. along County Road 507 in Trent Lakes.

OPP say a pair of motorcycles were travelling southbound when one attempted to pass the other.

“The passing motorcycle lost control and entered the ditch causing the driver to be ejected,” OPP stated Tuesday.

A 33-year-old man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Toronto.

ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 507 between Kings Rd and West Bay Rd #Catchacoma – due to a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 31, 2018

The second crash happened around 9 p.m. on Robinson Road in Selwyn Township.

Police say a southbound motorcycle lost control and entered a ditch.

“The motorcycle struck a culvert causing the driver to be ejected,” police said. “The driver was not wearing a helmet.”

The 56-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both collisions remain under investigation, police said.