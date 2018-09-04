Orillia OPP investigating fatal motorcycle collision

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Orillia left one man dead.

According to Orillia OPP, on Monday just after 12 p.m., officers received a report that there had been a motorcycle collision at University Avenue near Old Barrie Road.

Police say the motorcyclist was driving southbound on University Avenue when he hit the curb.

Officers say the 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the name of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and officers are now seeking witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.