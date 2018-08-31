OPP searching for pickup truck after woman heard saying ‘help me’ in Collingwood parking lot

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pickup truck last seen in the High Street area of Collingwood.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on Friday morning just after 5:30 a.m., a witness saw a man and woman talking near a pickup truck in a parking lot.

Police say the woman was partially clothed and was overheard saying “help me” while speaking with the man.

Officers say the man and woman got into the pickup truck and headed northbound on High Street.

According to police, officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police are searching for a newer-model Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck, grey in colour, with a basket-style roof rack over the cab. Officers say the truck has two small spotlights mounted on the front corners of the roof rack.

According to police, the woman is in her late 20s, approximately five-feet-six-inches tall, with long blond hair.

Police say the man is in his early 30s, approximately six-feet tall, with a thin build and a moustache. He was seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a baseball cap with a green bill and white panels.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.